How to Watch Everton vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Tottenham and Everton will face off at Goodison Park Sunday as Premier League action continues.

Everton is seeking a much-needed win after losing or drawing its last four matches. The Toffees last played a little over one week ago, suffering a 3–1 defeat to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Tottenham has put together a strong campaign, with its latest win coming against Arsenal 2–0 in the Carabao Cup. Eight of Tottenham's 13 league wins this season have come on the road, making them a tough match for the struggling Toffees.

The Spurs currently sit in third place in the Premier League standings, only six points behind first-place Liverpool. Everton is 21 points behind at No. 8.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

