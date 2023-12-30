How To Watch The New Year’s Eve Specials On TV & The Ball Drop In Times Square Live Online

Christmas is history, but there’s still some holiday celebrating to be done. New Year’s Eve festivities are being broadcast across the country Sunday, December 31 from Puerto Rico to Los Angeles to the famous Times Square ball drop in New York City.

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the nearly six-ton crystal ball atop One Times Square. Performers this year include Enrique Iglesias, Maroon5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart. The ball drop begins at exactly 11:59 p.m. and makes a 60-second descent down the pole to ring in 2024.

You can watch the livestream here:

Here’s a rundown of how various TV networks will be ringing in the new year:

ABC

Ryan Seacrest is back to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, starting at 8 p.m. ET. He will joined by first-time co-hosts Rita Ora in Times Square and Jeannie Mai in Hollywood. The 52nd edition of the holiday staple will feature Aqua, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Jelly Roll, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Megan Thee Stallion, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Tyla. A Spanish-language countdown with Dayanara Torres from Puerto Rico’s Convention Center will air at midnight in the Atlantic Time Zone, an hour ahead of New York.

CBS

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will be hosted by Grammy-nominated country singer Elle King and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith. Slated to perform are Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman. The show will air live from Brooklyn Bowl in Music City starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+.

CNN

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will host the cable network’s New Year’s Eve celebration from New York for a seventh year, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers and a special appearance from David Blaine. Several CNN correspondents also are in the mix: Richard Quest will report from the crowds of Times Square, Stephanie Elam from the Bahamas, Randi Kaye from Florida’s Key West, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay from Las Cruces, NM, and Boris Sanchez from Miami.

Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel has a pair of hourlong specials set for Sunday night. At 10 p.m. ET, it will air Who Can Forget 2023, which looks back at 2023’s most memorable moments with Bill Hemmer, Pete Hegseth, Jimmy Failla, Kennedy, Todd Piro, Janice Dean, Eric Shawn, Gerri Willis, Madison Alworth and others. At 11 p.m. ET, Tyrus will headline his first New Year’s Eve special. Joined by Michelle Tafoya, Sean Duffy and Tyler Fischer, he will take viewers through the most viral trends, the most downloaded songs, and more 2023 favorites. Zach Greig, a plant operator for the Australian Antarctic Division, will discuss the unique aspects of ringing in the new year from Antarctica.

NBC

With New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday this year, Miley Cyrus gets the day off. NBC is eschewing a special and sticking with primetime’s most-watched series as Sunday Night Football will feature an NFC North matchup between the visiting Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are on the playoff bubble, so it’s a must-win situation.

PBS

The pubcaster will air its special Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration from 8-9 p.m. ET. It features a collection of deeply personal songs that helped to shape Erivo’s career and artistic sensibility and span a wide range of genres, from showtunes to hip-hop. Joining her will be Ben Platt and Joaquina Kalukango. Emmy winner Rickey Minor will direct and produce the hourlong special.

