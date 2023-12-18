How to watch Europa League draw for FREE: TV channel and live stream for knockout play-off round draw today

Fans of Liverpool and West Ham can rest easy for today's Europa League knockout play-off round draw.

With group winners having earned a bye straight to the last-16, the ceremony in Switzerland will pit group runners-up against teams demoted from the Champions League.

Benfica, AC Milan and Galatasaray are among the teams dropping down after coming third.

They could be handed a tough tie to reach the next stage down in the Europa League too with Sporting CP and Roma two of the big names involved at this stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the draw.

How can I watch the Europa League play-off draw?

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in live via TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 12pm GMT - after the Champions League last-16 draw.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Live blog: You can follow the entire draw on Monday via Standard Sport's live blog.