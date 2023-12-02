How to watch Euro 2024 draw FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for today's group stage draw

England are among those who will today discover their destiny in the Euro 2024 group stage draw.

The Three Lions sailed through the qualifying stage and will head to Germany as favourites for the tournament alongside France.

After a number of near misses in recent years, there is pressure on Gareth Southgate’s side to finally deliver a major trophy.

Scotland are another who will be eagerly awaiting the draw, having qualified for the European Championships for the second consecutive time. Wales could also join but first must have to navigate a play-off.

Here’s how to watch all of the action from Hamburg later today. The draw takes places at 5pm GMT.

How can I watch the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

Live stream: The draw will be broadcast for free via Uefa’s website, as well as their YouTube and social media channels.

Live blog: You can follow the draw as it happens via Standard Sport’s live blog.