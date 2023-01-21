How to watch Eubank Jr vs Smith: Live stream, TV channel, PPV price for boxing tonight

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith face off tonight on a huge evening of British boxing in Manchester.

Eubank Jr is returning to action after the Conor Benn saga and looking to make a statement in his first fight for almost a full year since that stylish win over Liam Williams in Wales in which he dropped his opponent numerous times early on before coasting to a decision victory.

Smith, meanwhile, has talked about a long road back should he lose inside the Manchester Arena this evening, but remains optimistic about a potential second reign as a world champion after morale-boosting wins over the likes of Jessie Vargas and Liverpool rival Anthony Fowler.

There is a real edge to tonight’s main event and a clear bubbling dislike between the two fighters that bubbled over during an ugly final press conference on Thursday, which descended into utter chaos.

In response to homophobic remarks from Smith, Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband to a tense weigh-in on Friday afternoon.

Here’s where to watch all the fights tonight, with a stacked undercard including names such as Joseph Parker, Richard Riakporhe, Frazer Clarke, Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Smith

TV channel: In the UK, Eubank Jr vs Smith is available to watch live via pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the downloadable player or Sky Sports Box Office app.

LIVE coverage: You can follow live coverage of the entire card with Standard Sport’s live fight blog.