What to Watch: The EU to Get Tough on Textiles, Apparel and Footwear

Rhonda Richford
·7 min read

Big changes are afoot for the apparel and shoe industry in Europe, ranging from developments in European Union regulations to new country-by-country laws coming into effect 2023.

The EU, long a leader in sustainability policy, is getting even tougher on fashion and textiles. Several pieces of legislation are in the works, new rules and guidelines are expected to start rolling out this year and the bloc of nations is aiming for a complete overhaul of the industry by 2030 under the overarching Strategy for Sustainable Textiles.

More from WWD

“The textile industry, in Europe at least, is moving from a fairly unregulated or self-regulated sector to a very regulated industry. That’s really a dramatic change that our companies probably do not yet understand or appreciate — but the change is happening,” said European Apparel and Textiles Association director general Dirk Vantyghem.

The strategy, released last March, tackles fast fashion, textile waste and the destruction of unsold textiles to move the industry toward more sustainable practices and transparency.

“The fashion industry from the EU’s point of view will be regulated from A to Z within a couple of years. It’s going from basically zero with no sustainability legislation to kind of covering everything from production to design to waste, etc. So it will be a whirlwind for the sector in the next two years on how to try to manage all this in an efficient way,” said Rannveig van Iterson, senior sustainability consultant at Ohana Public Affairs.

“By 2030, we will have a very, very different framework within which our companies will need to operate. And that will, of course, require a lot of changes in the way they communicate across the supply chain, the way they label their products, and more fundamentally, the way they produce things,” Vantyghem added.

Under the textile strategy, various interlocking legislation will come into force on different timelines, with legally binding requirements rolling out over the next two to three years. The bloc is working out the details on specific sustainability, circularity and eco-design regulations with some major milestones expected in 2023.

Early in the year, stricter definitions of sustainability are expected to be released with new guidelines under the Substantiating Green Claims initiative. These tackle clarifying the more than 200 certifications and labels used in the EU and requiring companies to use environmental footprint methods to back up their marketing.

In the second quarter, the Waste Framework Directive proposal is expected, which addresses “extended producer responsibility,” recycling and waste prevention. Under EPR, companies pay a fee for each garment they sell which goes toward recycling and disposal costs. By 2025, member states must set up separate waste collection for textiles.

A proposal on tackling microplastics is also anticipated in the fourth quarter of the year, and a new waste shipment regulation that aims to stop the dumping of used clothing in the global south is winding its way through the parliament and member states.

This is just the tip of the industry iceberg that aims to overhaul apparel and textiles. The Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) was unveiled in March 2022 and is moving through legislative debates. It looks at durability, energy use, recycling, carbon and environmental footprints and a digital product passport that will deep dive into a garment’s sourcing and manufacture with strict reporting requirements.

“The ESPR is potentially the most impactful piece of legislation coming up in terms of regulatory impact on the product level because that will be setting some criteria that products simply need to meet otherwise they cannot be sold on the EU single market,” said Valerie Boiten, senior policy manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The new EU rules will apply to any brand selling within the bloc — regardless of where it’s produced, a company still has to comply with the law if it is sold anywhere in the EU. There’s about 25 billion garments imported into the EU each year, from socks to frocks, and the hope is that by making those standards apply at a product’s origin, this will help the stricter environmental standards trickle down to manufacturers and suppliers worldwide. How it will be enforced, particularly on mail-order garments from popular ultra-fast-fashion websites and apps, remains to be addressed.

“Big change is coming, which makes our companies anxious. [But] we keep on saying, if that new regulatory framework is a good one, then it may actually help our industry to be more sustainable and remain competitive,” said Vantyghem, noting that if the regulations only apply in Europe and other countries don’t follow, it could put European companies at a disadvantage. “We need to be very, very careful that it does not erase the [European] industry because the level playing field is totally gone.”

However, with the legislation in the pipeline, the EU’s desire to upend the industry is clear and a lot of brands are already making changes, Boiten said. “We don’t have to wait until 2030 to see the industry changing, companies are implementing [programs]…it’s better to be ready for it than to sit and wait.”

In the Netherlands, a new extended producer responsibility law is expected to come into force July 1 for clothing and household textiles. A “polluter pays” approach, the new law makes producers and importers of products on the Dutch market responsible for the waste of the products they sell in the country through their entire life cycle, and specifically aims to make big fashion chains responsible for the costs of collecting and disposing of their garments, instead of putting the burden on cities and counties. Companies will pay a fee per product that will go toward a separate collection system and must achieve targets for the reuse, reprocessing and recycling of garments. The goal is to halve primary raw material use by 2030 and transition to a circular economy by 2050. In that year, half the clothing items on the market must consist of recycled materials and the government aims for zero textile waste. The specifics aren’t finalized, but early discussions had it set between 0.10 and 0.15 cents per garment.

While France introduced the concept of extended producer responsibility for textile products, household linens and footwear back in 2007, the country is now getting tougher. On Jan. 1, a new series of rules for environmental standards for clothing and footwear came into effect under the country’s Anti-Waste and Circular Economy law. Part of that is a new “digital passport,” which gives specific information for manufacturing and materials at every step of the supply chain, and the true recyclability for clothing and shoes. In 2023, it impacts large brands with more than 50 million euros in turnover and 25,000 products marketed in France, expanding to smaller companies in stages.

The law also clearly defines the term “recyclable,” removing any ambiguity about what can actually be done with current collecting, sorting, technology and at scale and seeks to bust the myth that what a consumer puts in a store’s bin can actually be turned into new dresses or T-shirts. A result is that word will be scarce, since most clothing cannot be recycled under the new definition.

Part of the law also tackles greenwashing, and applies to all brands regardless of size. Gone are any claims that a product is “environmentally friendly,” “biodegradable” or any other equivalent environmental claim. All of that packaging must have been removed from shelves, websites and product sheets by Jan. 1. Fines range from 15,000 euros to 10 percent of annual turnover, and can be increased to 80 percent of the advertising expenses on misleading claims, depending on the infraction.

“Carbon neutral,” “zero carbon” and other similar terms are also newly regulated, with fines of up to 100,000 euros.

In Germany, the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act came into effect on Jan. 1, with companies now responsible for their entire supply chain from sourcing components to how and where the products are manufactured. It’s a big one — the new law applies to human rights and environmental impacts, looking to target child and slave labor, as well as soil damage, water waste and pollution in manufacturing countries. Any company that does business in Germany with more than 3,000 employees is responsible for the reporting as of Jan. 1, and that threshold falls to 1,000 employees in 2024. The penalties here are steep for big brands — fines can be up to 2 percent of their annual revenue.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Barzal puts up three points, Islanders hand struggling Canucks 6-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matt Barzal scored and notched a pair of assist as the New York Islanders handed the struggling Vancouver Canucks a 6-2 loss on Tuesday. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice, including a short-handed, empty-net strike late in the third period. Aatu Raty, Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas also had goals for the Isles (22-15-2), who are in the midst of a four-game road trip. The Canucks (16-18-2) got a pair of goals from Bo Horvat as they dropped their third game in a row. New York's Ilya Sorok

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Weary Rams hit NFL low with 11th loss by defending champion

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday. With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games. “The margin for error was really small,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. The margin of defeat definitely was not. And the eighth double-digit loss of thi

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Review: Tagovailoa didn't show concussion signs vs. Packers

    NEW YORK (AP) — A review by the NFL and its players association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game against Green Bay because he wasn't showing signs of a head injury at the time. Tagovailoa didn't report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team's Christmas Day loss to the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol