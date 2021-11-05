How to Watch ‘Eternals': Is the New Marvel Movie Streaming?

After multiple schedule setbacks due to COVID, “Eternals” will finally introduce audiences to a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Nov. 5.

Originally set to release Nov. 6, 2020, the movie’s release date then shifted to Feb. 12, 2021 before settling on its current premiere date. Directed and co-written by Chloe Zhao, the film follows a group of near-immortal beings and is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

But you may be wondering, since “Black Widow” hit Disney+ and movie theaters on the same day earlier this year, if you will similarly have multiple options for watching “Eternals” when it comes out. Let’s dig in.

Will “Eternals” Be Available for Streaming?

Like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals” will be available only in theaters for 45 days after its release, heading to Disney+ at some point after that time period. There is no officially set date for when the film will become available to stream on Disney+, and “Shang-Chi” won’t arrive on Disney+ until 70 days after it first hit theaters.

What Is “Eternals” About?

Marvel Studios

The film’s timeline spans 7,000 years. The Eternals, a group of superhuman beings with powers that allow them to guide the course of history, will come out of hiding after three phases of the MCU to reign their evil counterparts, The Deviants, back in, as the monsters have begun to interfere with earthly events. The Celestials, who created both the Eternals and the Deviants, had forbidden the Eternals to participate in any previous superhero activity because the Deviants weren’t posing a threat back then, but now that the villainous creatures are interfering, the Eternals are allowed to fight back in order to keep them in check. The Eternals consist of Sersi (Gemma Chan), Black Knight (Kit Harrington), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sprite (Lia McHugh(, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and more.

When Does “Eternals” Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

Story continues

Marvel Studios

The Eternals resurface after what takes place in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and the events of “Eternals” run either concurrently with the events of “Shang-Chi” or happen directly after. It takes place after the events of the Marvel Disney+ shows “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.”

Are the Other Marvel Movies Available for Streaming?

Most Marvel movies can be found on Disney+. “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will arrive Nov. 12. “Black Widow” was released on the streamer and in theaters simultaneously, and is now streaming on Disney+ for all subscribers. The “Spider-Man” films serve as one exception to this rule because those films are distributed by Sony Pictures. Netflix and Sony recently made a deal that Netflix will have domestic streaming rights to Sony’s films starting in 2022 after their theatrical and home-entertainment runs. “The Incredible Hulk” is in a similar situation as it is owned by Universal Pictures and is not streaming on Disney+.