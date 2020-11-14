Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Dorsey junior quarterback Josh Coleman, who hosts his own podcast, is this week's guest.

Also discussed is the opening of workouts at Los Angeles Unified School District schools.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.