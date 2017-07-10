Watch the Epic, Emotional UFC 214 Trailer for Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones may be the greatest talent that the sport of mixed martial arts has ever known, but while no man has ever been his equal inside the Octagon, he's been his own worst enemy outside the cage.

The new trailer for UFC 214 highlights the trials and tribulations that Jones has endured over the past few years after becoming light heavyweight champion with his stunning performance to dethrone Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in 2011.

From Jones being stopped for a DUI to his hit-and-run accident that cost him the light heavyweight title, the new UFC 214 trailer is honest and unrelenting while recounting all the highs and lows from his record-breaking career.

The video all leads to the confrontation with current champion Daniel Cormier, who has engaged in a bitter rivalry with Jones for the past few years while fighting to secure his own legacy in the sport.

Cormier has fallen to Jones previously, but now looks to avenge the only loss he's ever suffered during his professional fight career when they meet again on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

The emotional turmoil is real and evident throughout this three-minute long trailer ahead of the showdown between Jones and Cormier later this month.

Set to a soundtrack provided by the song “Arsonist's Lullabye” by Hozier, the UFC 214 trailer might just be one of the best pieces of promotional material the UFC has ever produced.

