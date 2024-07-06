How to watch England vs Switzerland for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

How to watch England vs Switzerland for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

England battle Switzerland in the penultimate Euro 2024 quarter-final tie today.

The Three Lions are looking to book a last-four spot in Dusseldorf, having engineered a stunning turnaround to defeat Slovakia 2-1 in the last 16.

England had been just seconds away from an embarrassing early exit and likely a dismal end to Gareth Southgate’s eight-year reign in Gelsenkirchen last weekend, before Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time wonder goal and an extra-time header from captain Harry Kane kept their campaign alive in the most dramatic fashion.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND LIVE!

But it was a fourth straight underwhelming performance to follow the Group C meetings with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia from Southgate’s men, who will have to step things up a notch or two on Saturday evening.

Switzerland are a side in form and brimming with confidence having deservedly ousted defending champions Italy 2-0 in Berlin after coming so close to topping a tough group that contained hosts Germany.

The winners of this tie will progress through to a semi-final showdown with either the Netherlands or Turkey in Berlin next week.

How to watch England vs Switzerland

TV channel: In the UK, England vs Switzerland is being shown live and free-to-air on BBC One on Saturday July 6, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Free live coverage of the match will also be available online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and apps.

Live blog: Follow the quarter-final tie live with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the Dusseldorf Arena.