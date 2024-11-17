How to watch England vs Republic of Ireland: Live stream UEFA Nations League, TV channel

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 30: Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Jude Bellingham during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776079115 ORIG FILE ID: 2159968567

On Sunday, catch the England vs Republic of Ireland match as part of the UEFA Nations League.

This is a League B Group 2 contest. England currently leads the group with 12 points and is assured to at least make the promotion playoff, if not be promoted outright.

Ireland can’t advance up the ladder and will be heading to the relegation playoff after this match.

Tune in Sunday to see what happens when these two teams meet up.

Watch England vs Ireland FREE on Fubo

How to watch England vs Republic of Ireland

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fubo Sports Network (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Live stream the England vs Republic of Ireland game on Fubo: Start your free trial now

England is coming off a 3-0 win over Greece last time out. One of those goals came via a Greek own goal, while the other two came from Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones.

Ireland is coming off a win over Finland, taking the 1-0 victory behind a goal from Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

These teams last met in the first match of group play, with England winning the match 2-0.

What will be the result on Sunday when England faces Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League soccer action? Tune in to this matchup to find out.

Subscribe to Fubo now to watch this game along with plenty of other sports action all year long.

Watch England vs Ireland FREE on Fubo

What time is the England vs Republic of Ireland game?

You can catch this UEFA Nations League contest at 11:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

What channel is this airing on?

Looking for this game? Tune in to Fubo Sports Network to watch all the action. The channel is available to Fubo subscribers.

Watch England vs Ireland FREE on Fubo

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch England vs Republic of Ireland: Live stream UEFA Nations League, TV channel