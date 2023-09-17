How to watch England vs Japan for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

England must back up their opening victory at the Rugby World Cup as they face on Japan this evening.

Expectations were low heading into the tournament opening against Argentina, and those were hardly improved when Tom Curry was sent off early on, but England produced a sensational display as George Ford shone in a 27-10 victory.

That has lifted the mood significantly and left Steve Borthwick’s side as the strong favourites to win Pool D and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Japan sit top of the standings going into the match, even if they were not entirely convincing in their win over Chile. Should they be beaten tonight by England, a place in the last-eight will likely be on the line when they take on Argentina in their final pool game.

Where to watch England vs Japan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app will also offer a free live stream service for fans online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action live via Standard Sport’s Rugby World Cup blog, featuring expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the ground.