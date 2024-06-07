How to watch England vs Iceland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 warm-up friendly

England host Iceland tonight in their final game before jetting off to Germany for Euro 2024.

The Three Lions go into the Wembley send-off with their final 26-strong European Championship squad now confirmed after Gareth Southgate cut seven names from his 33-man provisional group on Thursday evening, earlier than anticipated and ahead of Friday’s official Uefa deadline.

James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Curtis Jones, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford and Jarell Quansah were all dropped, as was the injured Harry Maguire.

Given the close proximity to the Euros, England are expected to field a much stronger team to the one who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in another friendly clash at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Monday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game - England’s last before meeting Group C rivals Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16.

Where to watch England vs Iceland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch on a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action live on Friday night with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.