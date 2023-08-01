How to watch England vs China: TV channel and start time for Women’s World Cup fixture

England will qualify for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as long as they avoid defeat to China in the finale of Group D.

The Lionesses have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Haiti and Denmark to take control of their fate.

But China’s late win against Haiti last time out means there is still work for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do - with either Australia or Nigeria waiting in the last-16.

England have only lost once under Wiegman but will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh for their final group fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs China?

The match will kick off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 1 August at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

How can I watch it?

England’s match against China will be shown on ITV 1 and on ITV X, with coverage starting at 11:15am.

Confirmed line-up

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Stanway, Zelem, James, Hemp, Russo, Daly

Team news

Sarina Wiegman makes three changes, with Jess Carter and Lauren Hemp returning to the side and Katie Zelem making her first appearance of the World Cup. They replace the injured Keira Walsh, as well as Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.

The question is: how will England line-up? Wiegman could play a back three, with Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood, and use Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp as wing-backs. Will Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo start as a front two? That could leave a midfield pair of Georgia Stanwy and Katie Zelem, with Lauren James as a No 10.