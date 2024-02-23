How to watch England vs Austria for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Lionesses game today

England are gearing up for their qualification campaign for Euro 2025.

The Lionesses made history by winning the European Championship on home soil in 2022 and later reached the World Cup final.

Still, Sarina Wiegman’s side saw their Olympics dream ended after a relatively disappointing time of things in the Nations League. They finished second to the Netherlands.

They ended the year of 2023 with a big win over Scotland and start a new year by playing Austria during their warm weather training camp in Spain. Wiegman has stopped short of changing things in the squad, meaning most of the players who have taken England Women so far in recent years will get another chance to shine.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch England vs Austria

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: A free live stream service is on offer via the ITVX app and website.