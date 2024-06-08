How to watch England vs Australia: TV channel and live stream for T20 World Cup today

England may have already entered must-win territory when they meet Australia in the T20 World Cup later today.

The weather issues that followed Jos Buttler’s side throughout their preparations for the tournament appeared again earlier this week, when the defending champions saw their opening game against Scotland washed out.

While progression from Group B is still in their hands, another underwhelming display would no doubt put pressure on England.

Australia won their opening game against Oman and it’s a match that could define the complexion of the group.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch England vs Australia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts at 5.30pm BST before the game begins at 6pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.