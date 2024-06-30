Watch: England fans humiliated after leaving Euro 2024 last-16 match before Jude Bellingham goal

The England fans who had seen enough and shared their thoughts in a forthright manner – but missed their team's stunning fightback

A small group of England fans missed Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner and Harry Kane’s extra-time winner after leaving their seats in dismay before full-time.

The handful of supporters who walked out early from the stadium in Gelsenkirchen suggested they were fearful of recent transport chaos in Germany.

Three furious supporters left the ground calling for Gareth Southgate’s head as they were stopped briefly by a Sky News producer outside the gates.

“S----,” was one fan’s verdict, delivered just minutes before Bellingham’s bicycle kick which allowed England to eventually snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Slovakia and thus save Southgate.

“Well Southgate’s gone hasn’t he? He’s gone, on his holiday. Players pick up next two years, that’s all they can do.”

As they made their way towards the train station, the group added they were leaving early “only because we don’t want to get caught on the tram”.

Analysis from some of the England fans leaving the stadium early. pic.twitter.com/0TDzcbdl1x — Tyrone Francis (@TJFrancisLive) June 30, 2024

Thankfully, the vast majority of fans inside Arena AufSchalke remained in place as England saved themselves from an embarrassing last-16 exit to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time.

Ivan Schranz put wily, well-drilled Slovakia on course for their biggest win as an independent nation, only for Bellingham to leave jaws on the floor and disbelieving players on the deck in Gelsenkirchen.

The midfielder’s overhead kick five minutes into stoppage time sent the match to extra time, with captain Harry Kane’s header seeing Southgate’s side through this tricky last-16 clash.

Switzerland await in the quarter-finals on Saturday and England will look to build on the spirit shown towards the end of a match that had looked set to end in a result akin to the defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.

Southgate has overseen vast improvements since taking over shortly after that tournament eight years ago, but he had again faced a mixed reception as England scraped through. Before kick-off, some had booed Southgate’s name when it was read out by the stadium PA.