How to watch every England game at Euro 2024 for FREE: TV channel and live stream for BBC and ITV

England begin their latest crack at major tournament glory at Euro 2024 this weekend.

The Three Lions head to Germany this summer as one of the favourites for success, despite a shocking defeat to Euro 2016 conquerors Iceland in their final Wembley send-off, looking to go one better than three years ago when they were bested by Italy in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side crashed out of the following World Cup at the quarter-final stage in Qatar in December 2022, edged out by France in agonising fashion following a late miss from the spot by captain Harry Kane.

England have been placed in Group C for the latest European Championship, kicking off their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday (June 16).

Denmark then lie in wait in Frankurt on June 20, before they end the group stage with a clash against Slovenia in Cologne on June 25.

England fans will be able to watch every match Southgate’s side play at Euro 2024 this summer on free-to-air television in the UK, with ITV and BBC once again sharing the broadcasting rights for another major tournament.

How to watch every England match at Euro 2024

All times BST

Sunday, June 16

Serbia vs England: 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen) - BBC One, BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Thursday, June 20

Denmark vs England: 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt) - BBC One, BBC Sport website and and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday, June 25

England vs Slovenia: 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne) - ITV1 and ITVX website and app