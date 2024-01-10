How to Watch the Emmy Awards, Including When and Where to Stream

Here's how to watch the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, including the red carpet specials taking place before the ceremony

Prepare to put your hands together!

The biggest night in television is upon us as the Emmy Awards return in January 2024, honoring the talented writers, directors, actors and craftspeople who entertained viewers across the globe throughout the past year.

Taking place one week after the Golden Globe Awards, the annual primetime telecast falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the live ceremony will be celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The Television Academy and FOX announced the telecast's January 2024 date in August 2023 after it was postponed due to the Hollywood strikes. The nominations were announced in July 2023.

As the nods were unveiled, there were some clear winners among the pack. Succession dominated with a whopping 27 nominations. Also racking up several nods were The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso.

When are the 2023 Emmy Awards?

Courtesy of FX Jeremy Allen White as Chef "Carmy" in "The Bear" season 2.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards on TV?

The Emmy Awards will be telecast live coast-to-coast on Fox network starting at 8 p.m. ET. (While you're watching the show, be sure to read PEOPLE's full coverage of the Emmys!)

How to stream the 2023 Emmy Awards?

HBO The cast of "Succession."

The Emmy Awards will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after the award show on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet?

To catch a glimpse of the glam outfits and the celebrity interviews on the red carpet, there are several ways to see all the star arrivals at the Emmys.

PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 75th Emmy Awards, hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, begins streaming on Jan. 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET on People.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

E! is also broadcasting live from the event with two pre-show specials, Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys and the Laverne Cox-hosted EMMYS Live from E!. The latter will cover the style and fashion from the night.

Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 15 and EMMYS Live from E! begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on the network.

