How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Rebeka Masarova: TV channel and live stream for Indian Wells match

Emma Raducanu gets her Indian Wells campaign up and running tonight as she faces Rebeka Masarova in the opening round.

It is nearly a month since the Briton was last in action, falling to a first-round defeat to Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets in Qatar.

That came after Raducanu was beaten by Ons Jabeur a week earlier, with the 21-year-old winning three of the seven matches she has played so far this year.

The positive is that Raducanu seems to be in a better place physically, after her surgeries last year, and she has enjoyed some success at Indian Wells in the past, reaching the fourth round before she lost to Iga Swiatek 12 months ago.

Qualifier Masarova is her first-round opponent, and the Spaniard has already seen off one British player in Heather Watson to book her place in the main draw.

The winner of this match will face 30th seed Dayana Yastremska next, with world number two Aryna Sabalenka a likely opponent in the third round.

How to watch Raducanu vs Masarova

TV channel: The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Tennis.

Raducanu and Jabeur are the first match on Stadium 2 this evening, with the pair scheduled to take to the court at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.