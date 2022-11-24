How to Watch ‘Elf': Where to Stream Will Ferrell’s Christmas Classic in 2022

Don’t be an angry elf or a cotton-headed ninny muggins! ‘Tis the season for all things Christmas — candy canes, silver bells and of course, that means it’s finally time to watch “Elf.”

Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy — a human raised in the North Pole to believe he’s an elf — the holiday comedy follows Buddy from the safety of Santa’s Workshop to the hectic streets of New York City, where he goes on the search to find his biological father (played by the late, great James Caan).

Directed by future “Iron Man” and “The Mandalorian” filmmaker Jon Favreau and starring Ferrell fresh off of his legendary “SNL” career, the 2003 gem “Elf” has become a modern Christmas classic and yearly must-watch for families around the world.

So if you’re wondering where to watch ‘Elf’ in 2022, not to worry, we’ve got you covered with a handy guide where it’s streaming, airing and available to rent so you can get right to spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

Where to Watch ‘Elf’ on Streaming?

“Elf” is currently streaming on HBO Max, available for all subscribers.

HBO Max subscriptions cost $9.99/month or $99.99/year for ad-supported and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for ad-free, which also offers downloading and select movies in 4K.

If you want to stream “Elf” right now, HBO Max is your only cord-cutting option, however, cable subscribers will also find the movie streaming on DirecTV, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Where to Rent or Buy ‘Elf’ Online

If you’re not a subscriber to any of the above services, you can also rent or buy “Elf” online at most major digital vendors, including AppleTV, Amazon, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu.

Will Ferrell in ‘Elf’ (New Line Cinema)

When Is ‘Elf’ Playing on TV This Thanksgiving?

Date Time Channel Thursday, Nov. 24 4 PM TNT Friday, Nov. 25 11 AM TNT Saturday, Nov. 26 6 AM TBS Saturday, Nov. 26 8 AM TBS Saturday, Nov. 26 10 AM TBS

Who Is in the ‘Elf’ Cast?

Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf

James Caan as Walter Hobbs

Zooey Deschanel as Jovie

Bob Newhart as Papa Elf

Ed Asner as Santa

Mary Steenburgen as Emily ·

Faizon Love as Gimbel’s Manager

Peter Dinklage as Miles Finch

More Christmas Movies Streaming on HBO Max

Need something to watch after ‘Elf’? Fortunately, HBO Max has a pretty robust collection of Christmas movies streaming in 2022, including the new “A Christmas Story” sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas” (the original film is also streaming there if you want to do a double feature).

Here’s an official list of Christmas movies and holiday specials on HBO Max this year:

A Christmas Carol, 1938

A Christmas Dream, 1946

A Christmas Mystery, 2022 (Available on 11/24)

A Christmas Story, 1983

A Christmas Story 2, 2012

A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022

A Dennis the Menace Christmas, 2007

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022 (Available on 12/1)

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (Available on 12/1)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, 2011

Arthur Christmas, 2011

Black Nativity, 2013 (HBO)

Carol for Another Christmas, 1964

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (Available on 12/1)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Elf, 2003

Elmo Saves Christmas (Available on 12/1)

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Happy Feet, 2006

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Holiday Harmony, 2022 (Available on 11/24)

It Happened on 5th Avenue, 1947

Jack Frost, 1998

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (Available on 12/1)

Prancer, 1989 (HBO)

Santa Camp, Max Original Documentary

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker (Available on 12/1)

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942

The Polar Express, 2004

The Shop Around the Corner, 1940

The Thin Man, 1934

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

