How to Watch ‘Elf': Where to Stream Will Ferrell’s Christmas Classic in 2022
Don’t be an angry elf or a cotton-headed ninny muggins! ‘Tis the season for all things Christmas — candy canes, silver bells and of course, that means it’s finally time to watch “Elf.”
Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy — a human raised in the North Pole to believe he’s an elf — the holiday comedy follows Buddy from the safety of Santa’s Workshop to the hectic streets of New York City, where he goes on the search to find his biological father (played by the late, great James Caan).
Directed by future “Iron Man” and “The Mandalorian” filmmaker Jon Favreau and starring Ferrell fresh off of his legendary “SNL” career, the 2003 gem “Elf” has become a modern Christmas classic and yearly must-watch for families around the world.
So if you’re wondering where to watch ‘Elf’ in 2022, not to worry, we’ve got you covered with a handy guide where it’s streaming, airing and available to rent so you can get right to spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear.
Where to Watch ‘Elf’ on Streaming?
“Elf” is currently streaming on HBO Max, available for all subscribers.
HBO Max subscriptions cost $9.99/month or $99.99/year for ad-supported and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for ad-free, which also offers downloading and select movies in 4K.
If you want to stream “Elf” right now, HBO Max is your only cord-cutting option, however, cable subscribers will also find the movie streaming on DirecTV, TBS, TNT and TruTV.
Where to Rent or Buy ‘Elf’ Online
If you’re not a subscriber to any of the above services, you can also rent or buy “Elf” online at most major digital vendors, including AppleTV, Amazon, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu.
When Is ‘Elf’ Playing on TV This Thanksgiving?
Date
Time
Channel
Thursday, Nov. 24
4 PM
TNT
Friday, Nov. 25
11 AM
TNT
Saturday, Nov. 26
6 AM
TBS
Saturday, Nov. 26
8 AM
TBS
Saturday, Nov. 26
10 AM
TBS
Who Is in the ‘Elf’ Cast?
Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf
James Caan as Walter Hobbs
Zooey Deschanel as Jovie
Bob Newhart as Papa Elf
Ed Asner as Santa
Mary Steenburgen as Emily ·
Faizon Love as Gimbel’s Manager
Peter Dinklage as Miles Finch
More Christmas Movies Streaming on HBO Max
Need something to watch after ‘Elf’? Fortunately, HBO Max has a pretty robust collection of Christmas movies streaming in 2022, including the new “A Christmas Story” sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas” (the original film is also streaming there if you want to do a double feature).
Here’s an official list of Christmas movies and holiday specials on HBO Max this year:
A Christmas Carol, 1938
A Christmas Dream, 1946
A Christmas Mystery, 2022 (Available on 11/24)
A Christmas Story, 1983
A Christmas Story 2, 2012
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
A Dennis the Menace Christmas, 2007
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022 (Available on 12/1)
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (Available on 12/1)
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, 2011
Arthur Christmas, 2011
Black Nativity, 2013 (HBO)
Carol for Another Christmas, 1964
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (Available on 12/1)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Elmo Saves Christmas (Available on 12/1)
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Happy Feet, 2006
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Holiday Harmony, 2022 (Available on 11/24)
It Happened on 5th Avenue, 1947
Jack Frost, 1998
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (Available on 12/1)
Prancer, 1989 (HBO)
Santa Camp, Max Original Documentary
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker (Available on 12/1)
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
The Polar Express, 2004
The Shop Around the Corner, 1940
The Thin Man, 1934
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
