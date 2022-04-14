What to watch this holiday weekend: New 'Fantastic Beasts,' Mark Wahlberg as 'Father Stu'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Easter brings a new movie about faith and also spring's first major franchise film.

A new "Fantastic Beasts" prequel continues to flesh out the past of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" universe, while Mark Wahlberg plays a tough guy finding the ways of Christianity in a drama based on a true story. In addition, Karen Gillan plays dual roles in a dark sci-fi comedy that premiered at Sundance Film Festival and Netflix throws back to ’80s video games for a gruesome horror treat.

Here's a guide to new movies that'll satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their video-on-demand debut:

Review: Mads Mikkelsen brings Voldemort vibes to improved 'Fantastic Beasts' threequel

Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law, center) rounds up his troops &#x002013; Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams), Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), Minerva McGonagall (Fiona Glascott), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) &#x002013; in &quot;Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.&quot;
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law, center) rounds up his troops – Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams), Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), Minerva McGonagall (Fiona Glascott), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) – in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

If you're a 'Harry Potter' superfan: 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

The latest 1930s-set "Beasts" improves on a bunch of aspects, most importantly its villain: Mads Mikkelsen is a strong (and sinister) replacement for Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, a bad dude planning a war against non-magical folks. Under the orders of Dumbledore (Jude Law), awkward magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) leads a counterintelligence operation against Grindelwald. It's an enchanting, satisfying chapter even if the bigger "Fantastic" story isn't exactly clear.

Where to watch: In theaters

New 'Fantastic Beasts': All the movies from J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter' universe, definitively ranked

Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) is a boxer-turned-actor who finds God in the faith-based drama &quot;Father Stu,&quot; based on a true story.
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) is a boxer-turned-actor who finds God in the faith-based drama "Father Stu," based on a true story.

If you need a heartfelt Easter drama: 'Father Stu'

The religious tale stars Wahlberg as Stuart Long, an agnostic boxer-turned-actor struggling with his life when he starts going to church because he's trying to impress a woman (Teresa Ruiz). He gets in a motorcycle accident, begins to reconnect with his estranged dad (Mel Gibson) and decides to become a priest, a goal that becomes harder when he's diagnosed with an extremely rare autoimmune disease. It's an inspirational story with a solid, transformational performance from Wahlberg.

Where to watch: In theaters

Karen Gillan pulls double duty as a woman and her clone who are training to kill each other in the dark sci-fi comedy &quot;Dual.&quot;
Karen Gillan pulls double duty as a woman and her clone who are training to kill each other in the dark sci-fi comedy "Dual."

If you enjoy seeing more than one Karen Gillan at a time: 'Dual'

Director Riley Stearns' drolly humorous satire imagines a future where terminally ill people can commission clones to take over their lives when they die, and Gillan stars as a woman named Sarah who chooses this route when she's hit with a terminal illness. She starts teaching a doppelganger (also Gillan) to be her, then learns she's going to be OK, and they're legally forced to schedule a duel to the death. Aaron Paul plays the guy who helps Sarah hone her killer instinct in a film about identity and fighting for one's life.

Where to watch: In theaters

John Malkovich plays a doctor guiding people through the transition of reincarnation who encounters a glitch in the system in the dark thriller &quot;Chariot.&quot;
John Malkovich plays a doctor guiding people through the transition of reincarnation who encounters a glitch in the system in the dark thriller "Chariot."

If you're a John Malkovich completist: 'Chariot'

The super-weird thriller doesn't know if it wants to be a reincarnation drama or a kooky ensemble dark comedy. Thomas Mann plays a guy trying to figure out a strange recurring dream when he moves into an apartment building full of oddballs. Rosa Salazar plays an attractive stranger he meets in the laundry room – apparently a love from a past life – and Malkovich co-stars as the doctor whose job is to fix this glitch in the afterlife system.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play

Elisha Cuthbert plays a mom who discovers a whole bunch of weirdness when her daughter goes missing in the basement of their new house in &quot;The Cellar.&quot;
Elisha Cuthbert plays a mom who discovers a whole bunch of weirdness when her daughter goes missing in the basement of their new house in "The Cellar."

If you think math is just straight-up evil: 'The Cellar'

Elisa Cuthbert stars in the effective horror flick as a mother who moves with her family to an old house. When her daughter mysteriously goes missing in the basement, the worried mom starts investigating weird symbols and equations peppered on the walls and the floor of the place. That leads her down a twisted path investigating the home's former owners, its dark history and the evil entity beyond its walls in a fright fest that plays with both haunted house and possession tropes.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Shudder

Now on streaming

  • The twisty gangster drama "The Outfit," starring Mark Rylance as a British tailor and Dylan O'Brien as a young mobster, is now available on Apple TV and other on-demand platforms.

  • After a theatrical run, the 1970s-set slasher film "X" starring Mia Goth and Kid Cudi is on demand starting Thursday.

  • Also new on demand is "Umma," a horror film featuring Sandra Oh as a single mom whose life turns very creepy when her late mother's remains arrive from Korea.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Fantastic Beasts 3,' 'Father Stu': New films streaming, in theaters

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i