WATCH: Eagles WR A.J. Brown starts reading book on sideline in fourth quarter

The Philadelphia Eagles are closing in on a win over the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. Philadelphia's leading 19-10 late in the fourth quarter with a trip to the divisional round on the line.

There's still some time for Green Bay to come back but Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown seems content.

The Eagles wideout was comfortable enough to start reading a book on the sidelines after a field goal by Jake Elliott.

AJ Brown is reading a book on the sideline?





"I haven't seen too many people read books but I have seen a quarterback eat a hot dog," color commentator Tom Brady said, referencing former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

What book was A.J. Brown reading?

The book that Brown was reading is "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy.

The book AJ Brown is reading is called 'Inner Excellence'





According to the cover, it is supposed to, "train your mind for extraordinary performance and fullness of life."

He was later shown on the broadcast without the book and talking with his teammates. At time of publishing, Brown has just one catch for 10 yards on three targets in the Eagles' game against Green Bay.

