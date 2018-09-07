Watch: Eagles Troll Patriots by Running Same Play Where Tom Brady Dropped Pass in Super Bowl

Teams should really get better at covering Nick Foles.

The Eagles quarterback is quickly becoming one of the most reliable targets in the NFL after making another catch while running a play similar to the one he scored a touchdown with on a fourth-and-goal at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia wasn't near the goal line when coach Doug Pederson called a trick play for Foles this time, and it led to a 15-yard gain on a third down in Falcons territory. Tight end Trey Burton is no longer with the team to make the throw, so instead running back Corey Clement pitched it to wide receiver Nelson Agholor to toss the pass.

From there, Jay Ajayi eventually punched in the first touchdown of the NFL season to give the defending champions a 10-6 lead in the third quarter.

According to Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, the play Philadelphia called was one that fans saw during the Super Bowl back in February—the Patriots ran it for Tom Brady, who dropped the pass.

Eagles OT Lane Johnson on Nelson Agholor’s throw to Nick Foles, tells team broadcast it wasn’t Philly Special: “It was the same play the Patriots used — the one that Tom dropped.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2018

A statue was put up outside of Lincoln Financial Field earlier this week to commemorate when Foles suggested to Pederson that they run "Philly Special" in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles went on to win the game against the Falcons 18-12 thanks to a second touchdown from Ajayi and a goal-line stand to close out the contest.