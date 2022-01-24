Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Jasmine Hilariously Prank Dad with Peanut Butter

The Rock

Got him!

On Sunday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, 49, shared a hilarious video to Instagram of his daughter Jasmine Lia, 6, pranking her dad by smothering his face in peanut butter.

In the clip, Johnson keeps his eyes closed while his daughter stands in front of him holding a piece of tinfoil with a glob of peanut butter in the center.

"I trust you. Jazzy, I hear a lot of foil," the Red Notice star says before his daughter slaps the tinfoil on his face and begins to laugh. "Oh my God," Johnson says while peeling the foil off of his peanut butter-covered face.

"You'd think after all this time, I'd learn my lesson of playing my little tornado's favorite game, 'Daddy Close Your Eyes' 👁🙈💀😈🤣 What a fool I am 😉🙋🏽‍♂️," the actor writes alongside the video.

Adding, "(one day they'll be grown & gone, and smashing the s— outta daddy's face with peanut butter is the last thing they'll want to do - so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!! 😂❤️) #weekendfun #johnsongirls #facesmash👊🏾"

Johnson shares Jasmine plus daughter Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Last month, the dad of three shared a sweet photo smiling with Jasmine in celebration of her 6th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Jazzy!!! 👏🏾👏🏾 🎂🥳 My baby girl turns 6 years old today ✨" he began in the caption. "Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED 😈 sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from? 😉"

"I'm proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I'll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands," Johnson added.

"And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!!" he concluded. "There's no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from 🌺☝🏾Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I'm flying home tonight after work to tuck you in."