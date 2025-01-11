How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame college basketball, TV channel, free live stream

Jan 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) reacts during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for an Atlantic Coast Confernece matchup. Want to watch the college basketball action on TV or live stream? Everything you need to know is right below.

The Blue Devils are 13-2 overall and hold the top spot in the ACC with five wins in as many tries against fellow conference schools. Freshman Cooper Flagg —a top candidate for the Wooden Award — leads the charge for Duke this season averaging 15.6 points in 30.6 minutes played per game.

The Fighting Irish are just 7-8 so far this season with an anemic 1-3 mark in conference play. Losers of three straight, Notre Dame is in dire need of an upset this Saturday to turn things around.

Duke vs. Notre Dame college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Blue Devils against the Fighting Irish

When : Saturday, Jan. 11

Where : Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

The Blue Devils are a veritable juggernaut this season and present a very problematic matchup for the Fighting Irish. Still, you never know when it comes to conference play.

What time is Duke vs. Notre Dame ?

The Blue Devils take on the Fighting Irish at noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 11.

