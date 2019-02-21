Watch: Duke-UNC Draws Barack Obama, Ken Griffey Jr. and More

Kaelen Jones
Sports Illustrated
Duke and North Carolina's matchup on Wednesday night drew quite a crowd. Perhaps it was a given, considering that the average ticket price on Tuesday was north of $4,000.

Below is a list of some of the stars and celebrities who were present for the Tobacco Road rivalry showdown.

Barack Obama

Ken Griffey Jr.

Spike Lee

Greg Olsen

Kennedy Meeks

