Watch: Duke-UNC Draws Barack Obama, Ken Griffey Jr. and More
Duke and North Carolina's matchup on Wednesday night drew quite a crowd. Perhaps it was a given, considering that the average ticket price on Tuesday was north of $4,000.
Below is a list of some of the stars and celebrities who were present for the Tobacco Road rivalry showdown.
Former President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/U9rbWiUIJp
Ken Griffey Jr.
Ken Griffey Jr here. Asked him if he’s a Duke man or here for “the event”.
Smiled.
“The event.” pic.twitter.com/S8SxfvsiTg
Spike Lee
Spike Lee has arrived for #UNCvsDuke pic.twitter.com/UzsSxKzqGx
Greg Olsen pic.twitter.com/uMLaShhxhK
Kennedy Meeks
Kennedy Meeks pic.twitter.com/qkrdXb9mZB
