Pictures show destruction at Augusta National golf course after Hurricane Helene

This picture shows two of Augusta’s famous pine trees fallen over the 16th green. The bunkers appear to have been completely emptied of sand

The hurricane damage to Augusta National, the home of the Masters, can be seen in pictures released this week.

Augusta National was hit by the storm that killed more than 230 people and left thousands homeless, with its 130mph winds leaving the course’s famously pristine fairways and greens in disarray.

More than two weeks later, pictures uploaded to X shown the size of the task facing Masters organisers to get it ready for April’s tournament.

🚨📸⛳️ #PHOTOS — Drone imagery captured on September 28th shows the damage done to Augusta National Golf Club in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene (via @ed_bodenhamer) pic.twitter.com/ynCNrN4XLp — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) October 17, 2024

Meanwhile, drone footage from Augusta Country Club, the course next door to Augusta National, shows similar damage, with strewn trees and damaged fairways.

Credit: EurekaEarthPlus/X

After Augusta National initially announced it was “assessing the damage”, chairman Fred Ridley vowed earlier this month that next year’s Masters would go ahead as planned.

“The Masters will be held, [and] it will be on the dates it’s scheduled to be held,” he said during a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan.

Confirming the fairways of the Georgia course had sustained “a lot of damage”, he added: “We have been without power and water and other essentials for a number of days. So it really does impress upon you what can happen when there’s a natural disaster such as that.

“As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was … there was a lot of damage and we have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running.”

The Masters is scheduled to take place across the week of April 7-13 to kick off the year’s major championships.

A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the drone footage as being from Augusta National