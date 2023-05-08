Watch Drew Barrymore's Never Been Kissed character cross over with Nope, Wednesday , and Cocaine Bear

24 years later, Josie Geller has still never been kissed.

Drew Barrymore reprised her Never Been Kissed character for a pre-taped sketch that opened the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

Barrymore was supposed to host the awards ceremony, but dropped out last week in solidarity with the ongoing writers' strike. But the sketch she recorded in advance still played, and featured Barrymore in costume as "Josie Grossie" wandering through various nominated movies and TV shows.

Still searching for her first kiss, Barrymore encounters Daniel Kaluuya in Nope, Jenna Ortega in the throes of her iconic Wednesday dance, and the titular bear of Cocaine Bear. You may find it hard to believe which one finally delivers her long-sought kiss.

Drew Barrymore as Josie Geller at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Barrymore certainly seems to have affection for the character she played in the 1999 romantic comedy. She's previously stepped into Josie's shoes again on her daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, and also for her TikTok debut in 2021.

Watch the sketch above.

