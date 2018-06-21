Watch: Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker Has Some Wild Conspiracies About Giants and Hitler

The Pandora's Box of NBA players revealing their wildest conspiracy theories is wide open and former Miami guard Lonnie Walker has just jumped out with some doozies.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver, Walker spoke about his favorite conspiracy theories. He starts off by speaking about a theory one of his friends has about all humans having been giants at some point.

That's right up there with Jordan Clarkson and his belief that humans used to have dinosaurs as pets. Maybe Clarkson and Walker's friends should get together to work out a more thorough breakdown of how these giant humans trained dinosaurs.

Walker had another theory though that is way less fun than everybody being giants and probably more head-scratching than Kyrie Irving's insistance on trying to start a discussion about whether or not the Earth is flat. (It's not. There's no discussion there.)

"One of my favorite ones is actually the whole (Adolf) Hitler thing, with him supposedly dying, him and his wife," Walker said. "Just that whole allegations. I just feel as a great powerful leader, there's no that way you were by yourself in a house where you died, or whatever it shall be. It just doesn't add up."

Walker went on to say that because of the amount of admiration Hitler had, and for some sick reason, still has among the worst people in society, that would be enough reason to not commit suicide. He also added that people still read Hitler's "poets."

Maybe if the majority of the world wasn't literally at war with Hitler at the time of his death, this idea would make a lot more sense. But the thought of the most wanted man and woman in the world escaping some of the most powerful militaries is a little out there.