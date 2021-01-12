Watch Dr. Pimple Popper Squeeze A Patient's Never-Ending Milia

Photo credit: Catherine Falls Commercial - Getty Images

Dermatologist Sandra Lee, M.D., aka Dr. Pimple Popper, just posted a whopping seven pimple popping videos on Instagram in the last day and shows no signs of slowing down.

One of those vids features an elderly patient who is sporting two milias on his face.

The doctor gets right up in there, tackling milia that are hanging out on the patient’s cheekbone.

One of those vids features an elderly patient who is sporting two milias on his face. (Milias, in case you’re not a Dr. P devotee, are small, white bumps that appear under the skin.) “Wait but what about the other one?!” Watch the full Milia Gem video 💎 on All Access & YouTube right now! 👀" the doctor teased in the caption.

The doctor gets right up in there in the video, tackling milia that are hanging out on the patient’s cheekbone. First, she uses a scalpel to create an incision. Then, using her skilled fingers, she starts squeezing. Almost immediately, thick white goo starts oozing out. Dr. P pauses a moment, squeezes more, and the stuff keeps on coming.

Meanwhile, the patient is chatting about his milia like absolutely nothing is wrong, noting that they “keep coming back.” Ugh, poor guy.

The doctor mentions that he’s probably been dealing with the issue for a while because someone hasn’t been taking all the gunk out completely, as she casually pulls out the rest with tweezers. Finally, she gives a little more squeezing, uses her tweezers some more, and it’s all gone. (Head on over to her YouTube channel to see her tackle the other milia.)

While the patient totally seemed fine throughout the whole thing, it looked like it hurt. “Ouch,” more than one person wrote in the comments. “His poor eye!” another said. Others praised Dr. P for her gentle hand. “Such delicate scissor work on the eye lid👏,” one said. “And that is hard to really cut and pop off since elderly patients have really paper thin skin,” another wrote.

Dr. Pimple Popper, FTW!

