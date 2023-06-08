Watch: Dozens of firefighters battle huge flat blaze in Croydon

Eight fire engines were called to a large flat fire in Croydon on Wednesday.

Around 40 firefighters attended the large fire at a property on Whitehorse Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Footage of the scene showed two apartment balconies completely engulfed in flames with black smoke billowing towards the sky as part of the first, second, third and fourth floors of the five-storey block of flats were alight. The blaze was put out by 6.45pm the LFB said.

Separate footage posted on social media showed a long line of traffic stretching down Whitehorse Road.

A local, who works in the building behind the flat, told the Standard: “As I was leaving work I could smell what smelt like burning wood and plastic, and then I saw the building ablaze and people screaming and running out of the building.”

Firefighters are making progress at the scene of the flat fire in #Croydon.



The London Fire Brigade said in a statement at the time: “Eight fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire on White Horse Road in Croydon.

“Our 999 Control Officers have taken more than 30 emergency calls.

“Crews from Croydon, Woodside, Wallington and surrounding stations are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area. More info soon.”

Despite the large fire, there were no injuries from the blaze which will now be investigated the LFB said.