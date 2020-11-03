Watch Dogs Legion review – fight fascism in a futuristic London

Video games have become extraordinarily adept at simulating geography, from Assassin’s Creed’s detailed, architecturally accurate takes on ancient Egypt or 18th-century Paris to Microsoft Flight Simulator’s virtual simulacrum of the Earth’s surface. But they are still no good at simulating people, and their cities are populated with reactive automatons who forget you tried to run them over two seconds ago. This makes Watch Dogs Legion’s attempt to simulate the entire population of a futuristic, technocratic London one of the most ambitious things a game has tried in years. Walk from Camden to Nine Elms and every person you see has a name, a cluster of attributes (gambler, fashion expert, paramedic, low mobility) and a custom-generated voice and appearance. You can recruit any of them to your hacker resistance movement and step into their shoes.

I played most of Watch Dogs Legion as a construction worker named Hassan. He has no particular special skills; he can summon a cargo drone and ride it up to rooftops, but he hasn’t got any useful weapons or technical expertise. I picked him because he was nearby, and I liked his haircut and accent: not too EastEnders, not too plummy. But then I accidentally took Hassan into the bowels of one of Watch Dogs Legion’s autocratic tech giants, on a mission that I thought would be easy but turned out to involve hiding in a vent from heavily armed private security guards while using a spiderbot to steal encrypted information. Hassan barely escaped with his life. I became rather attached to him after that.

This is this game’s particular magic. After 20 hours I had a team of spies, former hitmen, adult film stars, baristas, barristers, publicans and transients, some of whom could summon personal getaway vehicles or silenced submachine guns or, in one case, swarms of bees. And yet there I was, infiltrating Scotland Yard with Hassan and his nailgun. Because this isn’t a game about violent resistance – there are guns in Watch Dogs Legion, but if you have to bring one out it usually means you’ve messed up badly – it’s free to include the most diverse cast in gaming history.

There are many technical problems and weirdnesses. In the build I played, a game-breaking bug halted my progress and temporarily disabled my Xbox just a few hours in. I was once sent to steal a car for someone, and the vehicle appeared parked vertically in the middle of a wall. Another time I accidentally killed one of my operatives when trying to save them from a kidnapper, only to have them promptly reappear in my roster. The worst of this now appears to have been fixed with a patch, but it is unusual for a game to be released in such a shaky state these days. 2020 has hardly been a normal year, however, and it’s obvious that the final bug-squashing phase of Watch Dogs’ development was complicated by global lockdowns and distributed development.

Watch Dogs Legion wants to be a game about the power of collective action, one that challenges the hero narrative that dominates the medium. Anyone on London’s streets can make a difference and push back against the fascist forces that have taken over the city, if you carry out a couple of favours so they’ll join up with you. I found it much more interesting to try and hack drones and steal info with a British-Caribbean granny who couldn’t run or crouch than with one of the overpowered superspies that came with my review copy of the game. Watch Dogs Legion’s unrealistic portrait of popular resistance has little to do with what it takes to defeat fascism in real life, but it is different, and turns a game that would otherwise be yet another chaotic romp around a realistic virtual city into an interesting experiment that gave me plenty to think over and play around with.

There’s not much of a human element to Watch Dogs Legion’s Londoners. They do have connections – spend enough time in the streets and you’ll notice little tags telling you that’s so-and-so’s uncle, or cousin, or ex-boyfriend – but they don’t meaningfully interact with each other. There is a diverse range of appearances and accents but they all say and do largely the same things when you’re playing – ie, driving around, hijacking security cameras, piloting drones, sneaking into server rooms and avoiding guards. It would, however, be a bit overambitious to expect emotional richness from a game that’s simulating millions of individuals. Legion does not revolutionise the open-world game so much as give you plenty of different ways to approach it, and wrap it up in a pleasing anti-fascist message.

Story continues