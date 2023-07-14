Watch: Dog rescued by North Richland Hills police after she gets stuck under a shed

Officers with the North Richland Hills Police Department rescued a dog earlier this week who was stuck in a shed.

On Sunday evening, a pet owner called the North Richland Hills Joint Communication Center to report that her 95-pound rottweiler was stuck under a shed.

The owner’s dog, Roxie, was believed to have chased a possum when she got herself wedged underneath the shed.

Two officers arrived at Payte Lane, where the dog was stuck, and determined they would need to saw away at the shed to free her.

After about 30 minutes of sawing and prying the flooring of the shed, Roxie was freed.

“Other than being hot and a little worked up from being stuck, Roxie is reportedly doing OK,” police said in a Facebook post Friday.