US Open Finals 2023: How to watch the Djokovic vs. Medvedev match today

Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2021 US Open Final this afternoon. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Following Coco Gauff's momentous victory over Aryna Sabelenka in the Women's Final, the last Grand Slam of the season concludes today with the Men's Finals, where Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic will face off on the court in what is essentially a rematch of the 2023 US Open Final, where Djokovic — set to be the world's No. 1 after this tournament — lost to Medvedev. This match, win or lose, marks Djokovic's record 36th Grand Slam Final. Medvedev is entering the match fresh off a 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Carlos Alcaraz — ending the 2022 US Open champion's reign.

Ready to watch the final showdown of the 2023 US Open? Here’s how you can catch the Djokovic vs. Medvedev match this afternoon.

How to watch the Men's Final in the 2023 US Open:

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $85 at Fubo

Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $50 at Hulu

Stream Australia's free US Open coverage ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is the 2023 US Open Final?

Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Finals this afternoon beginning around 4 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Djokovic vs. Medvedev

The Djokovic vs. Shelton match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch Djokovic vs. Shelton

(Photo: Hulu) Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV tier includes access live TV channels, ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch the US Open across almost every channel airing coverage in the US, plus tune in via ESPN+ — and enjoy over 75 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. Right on time for the US Open Finals, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11. $50 at Hulu

(Photo: Fubo) Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also our top pick for watching NFL this season. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period, so you can stream the start of the US Open totally free. $85 at Fubo

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Australian or New Zealand US Open livestreams this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia or New Zealand, and then find the free US Open livestreams for 9Now or TVNZ+. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $7 at ExpressVPN

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Every way to stream the US Open in 2023:

Stream free US Open coverage ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Stream US Open coverage ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $85 at Fubo