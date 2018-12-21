How to Watch Dillian Whyte vs. Dereck Chisora: Live Stream, Fight Card, Start Time, Preview

Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will square off in a heavyweight rematch Saturday at London's O2 Arena.

The two fought in 2016, where Whyte won by a narrow controversial split decision. Since then, Whyte (24–1, 17 KOs) has recorded four straight wins. The 30-year-old Brixton native last fought former WBO world champion Joseph Parker in late August and won by unanimous decision.

On the same card, Chisora (29–8, 21 KOs) defeated Carlos Takam by TKO in eight rounds. Chisora, 34, has won three out of his last four bouts. A victory Saturday would help keep the 12-year veteran relevant to secure bigger fights.

Saturday's stakes are higher for Whyte, who is hoping to fight unified champion Anthony Joshua next if he defeats Chisora. Joshua currently holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Whyte (6'4" with 78" reach) has a slight physcial advantage over Chisora (6'1" and 74" reach). The Brixton native is favored to win in what many anticipate will be another close match like in 2016.

Fight Card:

• Dillian White vs. Dereck Chisora

• Cristofer Rosales vs. Charlie Edwards

• Joshua Buatsi vs. Renold Quinlan

• Ryan Walsh vs. Reece Belloti

• David Price vs. Tom Little

• Carlos Takam vs. Senad Gashi

• Fabio Wardley vs. Phil Williams

• Linus Odofia vs. Pavol Garaj

How to Watch:

Time: The undercard will start at 1 p.m. ET. The main fight is expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up and get your first month free.