Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Joins Farmers' Protest at Singhu Border
Diljit Dosanjh was spotted joining the farmers' protest at Delhi's Singhu border. Footage of the actor and singer sitting among the farmers has been shared on social media.
Finally diljit reached Singhu Border to support the farmers sitting from last 10 days and to protest against the #FarmBills2020. He reached directly from America. #Farmers #FarmerProtest @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/18FfLO0qT5
— Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ (@harsimrans307) December 5, 2020
WATCH: I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I also want to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us: @diljitdosanjh at Singhu border #DiljeetDosanjh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/R24vEc2Du5
— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 5, 2020
Diljit addressed the crowd and urged the government to accept the farmers' demands. Referring to his recent Twitter war with Kangana Ranaut, he said,
""There is always something happening on social media and words often get twisted. But I beg the media to please show how we are all gathered here and are protesting peacefully. Please show your solidarity with the farmers."" - Diljit Dosanjh, Actor-Singer
He also cheekily quipped that he would speak both in Punjabi and Hindi lest his words get lost in translation, referring to fact that many Twitter users began asking for translations of the tweets, which were written in Punjabi.
Over the past few days, Diljit has posted several tweets in solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting the farm laws that have recently been passed by the Narendra Modi government. Many social media users have praised him for being bold enough to call out Kangana Ranaut for spreading false information.
Kangana had earlier posted a picture on Twitter claiming that it was of Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano whom she alleged was being bribed with Rs 100 a day to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest. However, the woman in the photograph was actually 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bathinda’s Bahadurgarh Jandian village. The tweet has since been deleted.
Diljit hit back in a series of tweets admonishing Kangana for defaming the two elderly women and using them to divert the conversation from the ongoing protests and further her own political agenda.
