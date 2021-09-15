Watch: Dhoni Gets Magic Touch Back With Long Sixes at CSK Practice Session

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is gearing up for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. This year’s IPL edition will resume in the United Arab Emirates on September 19 when Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will fight it out. During the first phase of the IPL 2021 and even in the previous season, Dhoni was seen struggling with his form, but his recent net practise sessions suggest that the former India captain is getting back in rhythm.

CSK has shared on Twitter a video in which Dhoni is attacking the bowlers with a wide range of shots. The 40-year-old was even seen playing his iconic helicopter shot, and also smashed teammate Deepak Chahar over the covers. The resurgent confidence in Dhoni’s batting indicates that he is looking to return to the field with his aggressive style.

Chahar also asserted that Dhoni is batting in his natural style. During a practice match within the team, Chahar said, “Mahi bhai is hitting long sixes. Not just Mahi bhai, but everyone is hitting big sixes. All the bowlers are under pressure.”

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also plays for the CSK, went even ahead to praise Dhoni, saying his form is looking best in the last three years.

It will be interesting to see how Dhoni capitalises his net practise gains when CSK take on the mighty MI. In the last season, the 40-year-old could only score 200 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25. His poor form continued this year as well. The former India captain made only 37 runs in the seven games he played so far. Dhoni’s fans are now waiting for a memorable knock from him.

Meanwhile, CSK, with 10 points, is currently on the second spot in the points table with the Delhi Capitals leading the tally with 12 points.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here