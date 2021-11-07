How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood': Is the New Season Streaming?

Nearly a decade since “Dexter”‘s polarizing finale, Showtime is taking another stab at its fan-favorite crime drama with a new miniseries. Michael C. Hall returns to his award-winning role as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer trying to keep his Dark Passenger from resurfacing.

With many recurring characters from the original series having died off, “Dexter: New Blood” will introduce a cast of fresh faces, with a few notable and suprising exceptions.

Read below to find out when and where to watch “Dexter: New Blood,” and what you can expect from the new series.

When does “Dexter: New Blood” premiere?

“Dexter: New Blood” will air its first episode on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-episode miniseries will air each week thereafter.

Where can you watch “Dexter: New Blood” on TV?

“Dexter: New Blood” will air exclusively on Showtime.

Is “Dexter: New Blood” streaming?

For those who prefer to watch online, episodes of “Dexter: New Blood” will stream on the Showtime app, most likely at the same time they air on TV. Showtime subscriptions cost $10.99 per month.

If you’re not ready to commit to a subscription, the Showtime app offers a 30-day free trial, although that won’t be long enough to watch the entire miniseries as it airs.

Without the app, you can also purchase the Showtime channel as a premium add-on to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV, Sling TV, Roku and YouTube TV.

Where can you watch “Dexter” Seasons 1 through 8?

Catch up on all eight seasons of the original “Dexter” series on Showtime, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum and DIRECTV. If you’d rather rent or purchase the series, you can do so on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and Vudu.

Which cast members from “Dexter” will be in “Dexter: New Blood”?

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan

John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer

What is “Dexter: New Blood” About?

“Dexter: New Blood” picks up almost a decade after “Dexter” ended, with Michael C. Hall’s eponymous serial killer seeking a fresh start in a quiet town while the rest of the world believes he died in a boating accident. Under a different name, Dexter gets a normal job and a girlfriend, police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). All appears well until his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) shows up and Dexter’s homicidal tendencies are reawakened, sending him on a downward spiral that will lead him to cross paths with a dangerous local.

To learn more, watch the trailer here.