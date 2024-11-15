How to watch Denmark vs. Spain: Live Stream UEFA Nations League, TV channel info

Nov 26, 2022; Doha, Qatar; Denmark defender Joachim Andersen (2) and defender Andreas Christensen (6) reacts after France forward Kylian Mbappe (not pictured) scored a goal during the second half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday afternoon, soccer fans in the U.S. can enjoy Denmark and Spain facing off in UEFA Nations League soccer action out of Group D.

The game will air in the States on FOX Sports 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This game will be exciting because it pits the top two teams from Group D against one another, as Spain leads the group at 10 points with Denmark in second at seven points.

Spain thus far has three wins and one draw in UEFA Nations League play. Most recently, Spain, the reigning European champions, defeated Serbia 3-0 thanks to goals from Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Alvaro Morata (AC Milan) and Alex Baena (Villareal).

How to watch Denmark vs. Spain

Game date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Sports 2

Missing from Spain for this game against Denmark will be Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who is set to what should be a short amount of time due to injury. Also missing will be reigning Ballon d'Or winner Rodri of Manchester City, who will be out for much longer due to a major knee injury. Regardless, Spain is loaded with talent and will present a huge challenge to Denmark.

Denmark is coming off a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in which Gustav Isaksen (Lazio) and Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) were the goal scorers. Prior to that, Denmark faced Spain on Oct. 12, falling 1-0 to the Spaniards due to a 79th-minute Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) goal. Considering how close these two teams’ last game went, Friday’s match should be a thriller.

