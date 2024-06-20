How to watch Denmark vs England for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Denmark meet England today as Euro 2024 rolls on.

The Three Lions got up and running with a tight win over Serbia on Sunday, placing them in control of Group C.

Still, this is surely their toughest test on paper. The Danes may have been held to a draw by Slovenia in their opener but reached the semi-finals three years ago before losing out to Gareth Southgate’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Denmark vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm for a 5pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground.