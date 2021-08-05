Watch: Delhi comedian warns sushi could be the new momo; hilarious rant goes viral

A comedian's hilarious rant against the 'Sushi Corner,' warning all the 'stakeholders and connoisseurs' of Sushi to stop the Japanese delicacy from coming to Vikaspuri (West Delhi), has gone viral.

Kapoor then goes on to say that one day, the food item 'momo' had stepped into Vikaspuri 20 years back and details how it was modified by the people.

Kapoor warns of the consequences if sushi reaches anywhere in West Delhi. "Ek banda to uske andar seekh daal ke tandoor mein laga dega, phir khao zindagi bhar tandoori sushi (Someone will insert seekh in sushi and will put it in the clay oven then you will have to eat tandoori sushi for life)."

While sharing the rib-tickling video on Instagram, Kapoor captioned it as "Sushi Menu in West Delhi" and added different ways in which sushis may be modified in West Delhi, including Tandoori Sushi Malai Sushi, Kurkure Suchi, Shahi Sushi, Chat Masala Sushi.

Not only sushi, Kapoor also painted a picture of what will happen to the sides served along with the Japanese delicacy. The comedian added how wasabi would get replaced by hari chutney while coca cola would replace soya sauce.

Within two days, the humorous rant has received more than a lakh views. Thousands have commented on Kapoor's clip so far.

An Instagram user said that 'sushi' would become 'susi' in the desi menu and variations like 'Susi' Butter Masala and 'Susi' Do Pyaza will be available.

Many other commenters started suggesting names for Indian Sushi restaurants like Kaake Di Sushi, Sushil Sushi Corner, Sushi Express and others.

