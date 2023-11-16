Watch: Deer spotted in Pennsylvania with antlers wrapped in Halloween decorations

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A deer caught on camera in a Pennsylvania town is drawing attention for its unusual attire -- what appears to be a net or Halloween decorations wrapped around its antlers.

The deer has been seen wandering in the Leprechaun Street area of Bethel Park with its antlers entangled in some kind of netting that officials said appears to have been part of a Halloween display.

"He's been around a while," Bethel Park hunter Bill Magnotti told KDKA-TV.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the deer appears to be able to eat and drink without difficulty, so no action will be taken. The deer will naturally lose its antlers -- along with their adornments -- early next year, officials said.