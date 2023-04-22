How to watch Davis vs Garcia: Live stream, TV channel, price for boxing tonight

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia meet inside a boxing ring tonight in one of the biggest fights the sport has seen in years.

‘Tank’ Davis and ‘KingRy’ Garcia have been exchanging barbs on social media for months now but will finally do their taking inside the squared circle.

A true glamour fight in Las Vegas, it is rare to see two boxers in their prime go out of their way to make it happen with no title on the line.

After so many negative stories around the sport in recent weeks and months, it’s exactly what boxing needed. Here’s how to keep across all the action tonight.

How to watch Davis vs Garcia

TV channel: In the UK, Davis vs Garcia will be broadcast live on DAZN. That platform is available on an app if you have a smart TV but also now on Sky channel 429.

Live stream: The DAZN app will also offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: You can follow the whole card live with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.