How to watch Davis Cup 2023 for FREE: TV channel and live stream with Great Britain in action

Great Britain continue their 2023 Davis Cup group stage in Manchester today.

Jack Draper and Dan Evans saw Team GB to victory in their opening clash with Australia on Wednesday night before Switzerland come to town this afternoon.

France will be their final opponents, on September 17.

Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Neal Skupski make up the rest of the squad, with the Brits needing to finish in the top two of their four-team group to make it to the final stages of the competition in Malaga, Spain.

Should they make it, Britain will appear at the finals between 21-26 November.

How to watch GB Davis Cup 2023

TV channel and live stream: All of Team GB’s games will be shown across the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

The tournament as a whole will be shown on the Tennis Channel International’s Pay TV, which costs £2.49 after a seven-day free trial.