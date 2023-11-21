Watch this darling toddler run for the first time, straight into her military dad's arms
Returning Marine Staff Sergeant Anthony Davis II was deployed in Italy for six months before arriving at his 2-year-old daughter Nina's daycare in Havelock, North Carolina.
Much to his delight, she greets him at the daycare in a way he's never seen before.
Watch what this toddler does when she sees her Marine dad for the first time in six months.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adorable toddler runs for the first time into Marine dad's arms