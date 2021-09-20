Watch Daniel Craig Get Choked Up While Delivering His 'No Time to Die' Farewell Speech

Pour a Vesper Martini out for the man in black. In a video that recently surfaced online, Daniel Craig can be seen giving a goodbye speech to the cast and crew that worked with him on No Time to Die. Of course, the speech is more than just "thanks for making the film" remarks. No Time to Die, the fifth Craig-led Bond film, marks his final installment in the 25-film series. Naturally, the always-suave actor got a bit emotional as he was wrapping up his parting words.

In the video, Craig can be seen saying, "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever. But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've gotten up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Visibly emotional, he puts his hands together as the crowd gives Craig a round of applause as well. The remarks he references could be any number of things he's said over the years, though the one that is most divisive is a comment he made in 2015, saying he'd rather "slit his wrists" than play Bond again.



The clip comes from a segment in the recently released documentary, Being James Bond, following Craig's five-film journey as the elusive spy. The film is available for free on Apple TV+.

Even with those intense remarks from the past, Craig returned after Spectre to reprise his role one last time in No Time to Die. No new Bond has been named (though we have some guesses), but Craig is set and ready to ditch the English accent for a Southern drawl in the Knives Out sequel. But before that, here's to Craig's Bond—a classy dude in a franchise unlike any other.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

You Might Also Like