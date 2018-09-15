Watch: Damian Lillard Shares Hilarious Video Evidence of Offseason Workout

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tweeted video evidence on Saturday revealing that the three-time All-Star does, in fact, work out during the offseason.

Lillard posted a one-minute video working out in a Los Angeles Lakers gym. He completed several dribbling drills while garbed in a white "Rip City" T-shirt, black breathing mask and a blue cape.

When you don’t post your workouts that means they never happened ??????????? ... so here’s what y’all love to see pic.twitter.com/wOhsy2irNN — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 15, 2018

The drills featured Lillard dribbling one-handed while swatting away balls bounced at him, in addition to avoiding nerf gun pellets while cutting through cones toward the basket.

A few days prior to posting the video, a fan had mentioned Lillard on Twitter, criticizing the three-time All-NBA guard for being "everywhere but the gym this summer" while forwarding his rap career, playing NBA 2K and boxing. Lillard even broke news ealier this month, revealing where a pair of NBA reporters were going to work.

My workouts don’t require a camera crew https://t.co/lHzIQ7fMd5 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 12, 2018

Lillard quoted the tweet and replied, "My workouts don't require a camera view." But if all of his sessions are this entertaining, perhaps Lillard should consider sharing videos of them after all.