What to watch in the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day feast vs. struggling Commanders

There has been as much talk this week about the Dallas Cowboys schedule as there has been about the Washington Commanders, Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day opponent.

And with good reason.

This is the toughest physical stretch of the season for the Cowboys and the coaching staff in terms of their schedule and the toll on the body.

Certainly, the Cowboys been playing on Thanksgiving since 1966 and so the organization is familiar to a short week.

But playing two games in four days and three games in 11 days — when you add in next Thursday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks — remains a tough hill to climb no matter how many times you have done it before.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy came right to the facility after the team returned from last Sunday’s 33-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers and then he was back at 5:15 am Monday morning, questioning his life choices.

“Had to buy [offensive coordinator] Brian Schottenheimer a hot, white chocolate mocha,” McCarthy said. “I was embarrassed to go in and get it. Need to talk to him about that.”

McCarthy prefers old fashioned black coffee himself.

He lightened the team’s workload heading into this stretch and is working on a condensed schedule this week with only walk through practices.

“It’s a challenge,” McCarthy said.

“Definitely gotta be on your keys faster,” second-year offensive lineman Tyler Smith said. “It’s a short turnaround. Gotta take care of your body, first and foremost, and then just being ready. I got a little bit of experience from last year of how it goes. You definitely just have to take advantage of all of the reps you get, because it may not be as physical as a regular week would be.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott plans to make sure the Cowboys approach it the right way.

“Focus will be high,’’ Prescott said. “(Expletive) sure from my part. I know, the rest of the guys. That will be my job as a leader is making sure guys understand that.

“Take care of business on Thanksgiving and then we can enjoy our holidays the right way.’’

Despite the challenges, McCarthy and the Cowboys still appreciate the opportunity to play on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s what Thanksgiving is all about,” McCarthy said. “I just got off the phone with my parents so I’m sure I’ll talk to them everyday this week. The Thanksgiving game always bring so much joy and happiness and to be part of it is unique. There’s always a turkey ball football game. We had to be home by noon because my mother had been working throughout the night on the meal and we watch the first game, eat in between and watch the second game take a nap and then get the turkey sandwiches too.

“Just great memories you always grew up with football on Thanksgiving day. To be part of it is really cool.”

What to watch in the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day feast vs. the struggling Commanders:

Streaking Cowboys wary of wounded Commanders

On paper, the Cowboys (7-3) should have no trouble with the Commanders (4-7), who are reeling from a 31-19 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Dating back to last season, the Cowboys have won 12 straight at home and they have won their previous four contests at AT&T Stadium by a combined score of 160-50.

And as evidenced by last Sunday’s 33-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys simply take care of business against bad teams.

But the Cowboys, who has lost six of the last nine and three of the last four and two of the previous three under McCarthy on Thanksgiving Day, are taking nothing for granted.

“It’s a division game,” McCarthy said. “There is history, tradition that goes into this game. It’s Thanksgiving. All of those things just bring more energy to the field. That’s what we’re preparing for. We’re just staying on top of how we can improve from last week and how do you apply those schemes and prospects to this game and how they match up. It’s pro football. We’re anticipating a tough football game.”

Said Smith: “It’s an any given Sunday type of mentality …They may be a wounded animal now, but they still got fangs. You can get bit.”

Stoking their fires for this game is the memory of the last meeting against Washington, a 26-6 loss in the 2022 season final.

Washington had nothing to play for and blindsided the playoff-bound Cowboys.

Prescott said he is using that game as a source of personal motivation.

McCarthy made a point to enlighten the players on the bitter history of the rivalry in a team meeting on Tuesday and used last year’s final outcome as a teaching tool.

“You look at every game with the last game you played against an opponent,” McCarthy said “That’s part of your preparation and plan. We spent a little time today on the tradition and history of this game. We had a nice video for the players this morning. I feel that’s very important. Absolutely, we clearly understand the way that game went down. They didn’t have anything to play for, we obviously did going into the playoffs. It’s part of our breakdowns. It’s part of the video that we watched with our preparation this week.”

The season starts now

The Cowboys must take care of business against Washington on Sunday because there will be more so-called easy games until the season final against Washington, who is only opponent left on the their schedule with a record below .500.

After Washington comes Seattle(6-4), then the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1), Buffalo Bills (6-5), Miami Dolphins (7-3) and Detroit Lions (8-2).

The combined record of the five teams up next is 36-15.

“We understand what is ahead of us,’’ defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “The stretch that we have to go on. Just being able to go out and play complementary football. Keep stacking those wins and build the confidence around this team that is what we need headed into the stretch.’’

Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin was even a little more pointed in his approach. He said the season starts now.

“I think a lot of people feel like the season is kinda winding down, but we still got the meat of our season left,’’ the Pro Bowl right guard said. “And we talked about it after the game.

“The real football starts with Thanksgiving.’’

“I agree with him 100 percent,’’ McCarthy said. “This is the toughest time of year.

A tale of two quarterbacks

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell leads the NFL in passing yards (3,038), attempts (442) and completions (295).

But he is also tied of the NFL lead in interceptions with 12 and has been sacked more than any other quarterback.

It all plays right into the hands of a Cowboys defense that is best against the pass and likes to get after the quarterback, led by edge rusher Micah Parsons and his 10 sacks and cornerback DaRon Bland and his league-leading six interceptions.

Meanwhile Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is heading into the game playing the best football of his career.

Pro Football Focus has him graded as the league’s top quarterback through 10 games in 2023.

The new highest-graded QB in the NFL



He is second in completion percentage, first in third-down completions, fourth in quarterback rating and his 19 touchdown passes are tied for second in the NFL.

Is his the hottest stretch of his career?

“Honestly, I’d have to go back and look at certain stretches of being on rolls,” Prescott said. “But the way that I feel, the confidence I have in this group myself, zone, I guess you could call it. Whatever it is. Talked about it over and over.”

Prescott said this is the best environment he’s been a part of and says that has a lot to do with his success.

“The coaches, the chemistry of this team, by far the best I’ve ever felt and it’s not just me,” Prescott said. “It’s a lot of the things around me. Being a leader, a lot of times you’re trying to control a lot of those things, trying to make sure things around you are good, taking up in places this and that. that’s the minimal of my job right now, handling things outside my job, which obviously makes it easier for me.

“It’s fun. And at the end of the day, that’s what it is, truly having fun in doing this and playing free.”