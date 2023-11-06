How to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in week 10 of the NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys blew the Giants out in the first game of the season and will look to achieve the series sweep when they play the Giants again on Sunday.

The game begins at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Here’s how fans can watch the game.

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

The Cowboys will return home after playing last week on the road at Philadelphia. Fans can buy tickets from the Cowboys box office starting at $80 or from the secondary markets starting at $23.

STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS

The game will be broadcast on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports app or website.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED

The Cowboys will play the Giants at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.